LeBron Might Be Losing His Mind on Instagram: "I know these N----- upset ... they wanna see me fall"

Tough week for LeBron.

The King was taking it from all sides – Kyrie Irving wants out. Michael Jordan takes shots at LeBron, saying Kobe Bryant’s better. Stephen Curry and Kyrie made fun of LeBron’s workout video at a wedding. Kevin Durant made a comment (that I agree with) online that LeBron’s not better than KD.

Finally, LeBron James just responded on Instagram. Maybe it’s nothing, and he was just listening to Meek Mill’s 1942.

Kyrie Irving really making LeBron lose his damn mind. pic.twitter.com/MnOKKjjz8j — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 4, 2017

Maniacal laughter? Check.

Unnecessary usage of the N-word? Check.

Not-so-thinly-veiled shots at everyone? Check.

Omar comin’.