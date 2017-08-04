This Photo of Red Sox Fans Atop the Green Monster Trying to Catch a Home Run is a Masterpiece

Rafael Devers, the highly touted 20-year-old, hit his third career home run for the Boston Red Sox in a victory Thursday night. As the ball came crashing down into the Green Monster seats in left field, several people tried with all their might to corral the souvenir. Photographer Matt Stone captured the scramble at precisely the right moment in a superb sports picture.

Great shot of Sox fans going for Devers' homer by @StonePhotos pic.twitter.com/6bih5ZmmwA — Bill McIlwrath Jr. (@bwrath16) August 4, 2017

There is .. a lot going on here so let’s break it down.

We can see a woman doing Hans Gruber’s famous “falling off a building impression” as the ball misses her hand, three gentlemen in the top row reacting as if a bachelor party has just gone south, a kid with a ball already in tow calmly lining up his catch, a skinny Rex Ryan-lookin’ dude facing the wrong direction but with a baseball glove, and finally, a gal just having the time of her damn life taking it all in.

Predictably, the kid who kept his cool as the world came tumbling down around him emerged victorious.