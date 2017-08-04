Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods is Back and He Looks Great

Tiger Woods is Back and He Looks Great

Golf

Tiger Woods is Back and He Looks Great

Tiger Woods is back from the depths of the sea where he caught this giant lobster. Look at that freaking thing. And look at that water. I can assure you the “Albany” Tiger mentions in this tweet is not Albany, New York. Unless that is the Hudson River. (Spoiler: That is not the Hudson River.)

It has been [fill in the amount of time] since we last saw Tiger swing a golf club but there’s always hope he’ll return at full strength in [next calendar year]. In the meantime, it’s good that he’s still finding ways to put food on the table for his kids.

, , Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home