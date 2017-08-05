A's Matt Joyce Reportedly Called a Fan an Anti-Gay Slur and Challenged Him to a Fight

Matt Joyce of the Oakland A's went 1-for-4 in an 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Joyce grounded out to first to end the 8th inning. While walking back to the dugout, he got into it with a fan. An Associated Press photographer overheard part of the exchange which reportedly included an anti-gay slur and an offer to fight. Joyce immediately regretted his decision. Via the AP:

“It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side, and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron make a good play,” Joyce said after the game. “I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me, it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back, and obviously as soon as you fire back, you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.”

Earlier this season Toronto’s Kevin Pillar hurled a slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte after a quick pitch. Pillar was suspended 2-games for that incident. Joyce will probably get that, but this was directed at a fan and no video appears to exist so who knows.