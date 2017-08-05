Bartolo Colon Threw a Complete Game, Still Had the Energy to Avoid a Gatorade Bath

Bartolo Colon gave up 4 earned runs and scattered 9 hits in a complete game win on Friday for the Minnesota Twins. It wasn’t quite a historic performance, but it was… historically notable? Via Yahoo!:

At 44 years and 72 days old, Colon became the oldest pitcher to record a nine-inning complete game since Jamie Moyer did it at the age of 47 in 2010. He also became the oldest pitcher to throw a complete game in Minnesota Twins franchise history. Beyond that, he became the oldest pitcher in the American League to go the distance and win since Nolan Ryan back on July 4, 1992.

So people have done it more impressively (Ryan had 13 k’s) at older ages, but anytime you can mention Nolan Ryan any pitching feat seems more impressive. And even more impressive than that is the speed with which Colon was able to dodge a Gatorade bath from his teammates.

Bartolo Colon dodges most of the bath after complete game win over Texas pic.twitter.com/3Sm3r698d2 — That Dude (@cjzer0) August 5, 2017

This was Colon’s fourth start with the Twins since joining the team last month. It was also Colon’s 517th career start which pulled him to 41st all-time. Assuming someone hires him to eat innings next year at 45-years old he could climb into the top-30. He’s still 298 starts behind Cy Young who retired at Colon’s current age.