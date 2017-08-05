Shirtless Vladimir Putin is Back

Russian President Vladimir Putin got away from it all last week in southern Siberia, where he popped his shirt off and reeled in a few fish. The Kremlin promises a sizzle reel of Putin’s trip out into the Great Outdoors will be released on Monday. For now, all we have are the still images, which are quite something in and of themselves.
Now, I’m not one to quibble with Sputnik when it comes to Putin content but the president appears to be holding a regular fishing pole there, not a spear. But again, probably not the venue for a fake news discussion.
