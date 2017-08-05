Tom Brady Refuses to Deny He Suffered Unreported Concussions Last Season

Tom Brady spoke to reporters at New England Patriots training camp on Friday. Someone asked about the [possible] unreported concussion Brady suffered last season which Gisele alluded to in an interview in May. For the second time, Brady avoided answer the question.

“You know, I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth. I don’t really think that’s anybody’s business.”

Here’s video:

Tom Brady aims to keep medical issues private, including whether he had a concussion last season https://t.co/auOD2zuugq @khightower pic.twitter.com/gRLQrjxlKx — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) August 5, 2017

It’s quaint for Brady to think this is a personal matter, but it’s actually a league matter. Before last season the NFL announced that there would be punishments for teams that violated concussion protocol. Via ESPN:

Under the new policy, when a team’s medical staff or other employee is determined to violate the concussion protocol, the team could be subject to discipline — either fines of anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 for a first violation, or loss of draft picks. Fines for violators will ramp up to a minimum of $100,000 for a second and each additional violation of the concussion protocol. There are additional penalties if the violation involves aggravating circumstances, and commissioner Roger Goodell may impose more severe financial penalties and require clubs to forfeit picks if it’s determined that a club’s medical team ignored protocol for competitive reasons.

Yet Brady continues to give non-denials about his wife’s admission that he had suffered concussion which were never reported. If he hadn’t had any concussions last season, why won’t he just say so? There is no advantage to not denying he had a concussion(s) last season. If anything, being so vague should have the NFL watching the Patriots and their loose injury-reporting more closely than ever.

Also, concussions are bad and should be taken seriously and this is only going to hurt Brady and his family in the long run.