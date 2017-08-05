VIDEO: Giancarlo Stanton Vaporizes Baseball

There are few moments in sports more exciting than when Giancarlo Stantonmakes perfect contact with a baseball. Simpletons can enjoy the raw violence and the more refined crowd can delight in calculating distance and speed. In short, tape-measure home runs have broad appeal.

The Miami Marlins slugger crushed a 477-foot bomb agains the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, his longest of the season. It was his 35th homer of the year, moving him into sole possession of the Major League lead ahead of Aaron Judge.