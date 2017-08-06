USA Today Sports

Man In "Keep Calm" Shirt Does Not Keep His Calm, Gets Choked In Stands

Fighting

Ever have that feeling where you’re trying to Keep Calm and Carry On™ but you can feel the rage inside you swelling out of control, and you know that, sooner or later … but probably sooner if we’re being honest … it’s going to come surging through your arms and exploding through your fists into somebody’s face?

Well, this guy does (language warning):

We need to stop for a second and marvel at the punches thrown by Keep Calm Guy while he had Budget Russell Hammond in a headlock. He punches rapidly, but somehow gently. Fists of sponge on this guy.

This all happened at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, apparently during a Titans practice, where security is seen taking control of the situation toward the end of the video, as onlookers pepper Keep Calm guy with insults.

