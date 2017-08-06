Man In "Keep Calm" Shirt Does Not Keep His Calm, Gets Choked In Stands

Ever have that feeling where you’re trying to Keep Calm and Carry On™ but you can feel the rage inside you swelling out of control, and you know that, sooner or later … but probably sooner if we’re being honest … it’s going to come surging through your arms and exploding through your fists into somebody’s face?

Well, this guy does (language warning):

Can we appreciate the fact that a dude in a "Keep Calm" shirt was involved in a fight in the stands? pic.twitter.com/6YBXH4xdlG — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 6, 2017

We need to stop for a second and marvel at the punches thrown by Keep Calm Guy while he had Budget Russell Hammond in a headlock. He punches rapidly, but somehow gently. Fists of sponge on this guy.

This all happened at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, apparently during a Titans practice, where security is seen taking control of the situation toward the end of the video, as onlookers pepper Keep Calm guy with insults.