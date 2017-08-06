This Golf / Beer Pong / Cornhole Hybrid Looks Like a Pretty Good Time

This Kickstarter was sent along by its creator, Cade Cassidy, a rising senior in high school. Cassidy, along with his brother, Drake, a rising senior in college, have already raised more than the $20,000 required for them to put the project into motion.

The game looks like a fun way to kill time either in your backyard or at a tailgate. However, you might need to change the rules a little bit from beer pong. As my college roommate reminded me when I showed this to him, the last cup can already take awhile in beer pong. Add in the degree of difficulty in chipping and it could be a real endeavor.

But rules can be made up as you go along, and this mashup seems like a cool idea.