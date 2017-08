The Mets are hosting the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball this evening. In the top of the 1st, everyone was apparently ready to go. Everyone, that is, except for ESPN, according to Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose. Rose wanted the pace picked up, and kept referring to a “network stooge” preventing that from happening:

I don't think Howie Rose enjoys broadcasting Sunday Night Baseball pic.twitter.com/XnGFKTnVmH — MLB Insider Dinger (@atf13atf) August 7, 2017

As Peter King quipped, suffice to say that Rose will not be in the running to replace Dan Shulman next season.