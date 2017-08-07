Cris Carter Believes "Information Will Come Out" on Ezekiel Elliott, Suspension Coming Within 48 Hours

Cris Carter joined FS1’s Undisputed today. Earlier, Skip Bayless teased that Carter would have “inside information” on the Ezekiel Elliott case.

Carter said that he would be “shocked” if Elliott was not suspended within the next 48 hours, and said that “information will come out.” He also referenced the Tom Brady Deflategate case, in which information was destroyed, and implied that the league would use Brady’s situation as a precedent:

"In the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/aHyoxfjrw0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2017

This situation is reminiscent of when Stephen A. Smith reported that Brady had destroyed evidence, and lo and behold the league announced that soon thereafter.

For what it’s worth, Jerry Jones has remained adamant that he does not believe Elliott would be suspended.