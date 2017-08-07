Roundup: RIP Darren Daulton; Karate Kid Sequel Coming to You Yube; & Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split Up

Vida Guerra, who didn’t need Instagram to get famous … “Romanian gang arrested for stealing $590,000 in Apple iPhones from a moving truck” … a Karate Kid sequel, with the stars from the original, is finally coming out … “The 7 Best Backroads In Vermont For A Long Scenic Drive” … horrible story of a model lured to a fake modeling shoot who was kidnapped and nearly sold as a sex slave … “Texas man shoots armadillo, bullet ricochets back into his face” … a “heavyset man wearing a yarmulke” has been charged with sitting in the back row at the Emoji movie and touching himself … “Where to Find a $35,000 Job—Without a Degree” … the R. Kelly cult story almost never ran because companies are afraid of getting Hulk Hogan’d … Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are splitting up after eight years of marriage …

Who will be the Face of the NFL after Tom Brady retires? Also, why Michael Jordan feels threatened by LeBron James and why sports fans don’t care about Colin Kaepernick. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best of 30-Minute Podcast]

Very good read on how polarizing works in sports: Boston radio host Michael Felger. [Boston Globe]

Let’s check in on the riveting Trevor Siemian vs Paxton Lynch QB debate. [Yahoo Sports]

RIP Darren Daulton, the former Phillies catcher who passed away this weekend. [Philly.com]

LaVar Ball says and does a lot of dumb things. But regarding this story, I’m sorry, I’m rooting for him to succeed. [ESPN]

What an awesome read from Luis Scola and the Golden Era of basketball for Argentina. [Players Tribune]

“Soccer team fires cheerleaders for being too distracting.” [NY Post]

Are you ready for Hard Knocks and the Tampa Bay Bucs? [Joe Bucs Fan]

Good question, though nobody has an answer yet: “What happens if the cable TV universe keeps shrinking and digital TV companies decide that they don’t need to invest in sports content?” [SBJ]

Reporter goes with a Dodgers pitcher to get a tattoo. [LA Times]

If you’re not subscribed to the Journal, you’re missing out: “Why a Top College Football Prospect Chose Princeton.” [WSJ]

Funny, yes, but the anchor can’t stop laughing, which seems like a bit much.

Don’t tease bears. Ever. This is terrifying. [via Daily Wire]