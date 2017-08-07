Dolphins Fans Can Thank Kristin Cavallari For Jay Cutler's Return

Jay Cutler is now a member of the Miami Dolphins and it sounds like his wife, Kristin Cavallari is the reason he decided to return to the NFL.

On Monday, Cutler explained to the media why he decided to come out of retirement and sign with Miami:

“The last four months I’ve been in a different mindset, getting ready for the Fox deal. I was pretty good with where I was in my life. I was around the kids a lot and felt pretty content. So I went back and forth on this. My wife talked me into it more than anybody else. “I think she got tired of me being around the house.”

So it’s all Ms. Cavallari’s fault. Yes Dolphins fans, when Cutler throws yet another soul-crushing interception in mid-October you can not your discontent with Kristin from “Laguna Beach.” It’s all her fault.

That said, I’m not sure we can blame her. It seems like anyone who spends a lot of time with Cutler gets annoyed with him.