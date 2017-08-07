Quincy Enunwa is Out For the Season, and the Jets Continue Hurtling Toward 0-16 and Sam Darnold

In 2016, Quincy Enunwa was the Jets best offensive skill player. Eric Decker got hurt early, Brandon Marshall turned into a pumpkin – like he does at every stop – and Enunwa was 2nd on the team in receptions (58) and first in yards, yards per catch, TDs and 20-yard receptions.

His stats weren’t eye-popping, but on a wretched 5-11 squad, he was the lone offensive bright spot.

But he hurt his neck today in practice and won’t play this season for the Jets.

On a team that already had 1-2 win talent (at best), you can legitimately ask if they’re going 0-16, and it won’t be mean or a hot take. They’re that bad.

The good news: There are some damn good QBs at the college level. Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen will all be in contention for the #1 pick in 2018.

The bad news: The Jets will threaten to become the first team since the 2008 Lions to go 0-16.

After releasing Marshall and Decker, and losing Jalin Marshall to a 4-game suspension, here’s who Bryce Petty/Christian Hackenberg/Josh McCown will be throwing to:

Robby Anderson (undrafted) 42 catches, 2 TDs

Charone Peake (7th round pick) 19 catches, 0 TDs

ArDarius Stewart (Alabama, rookie)

It really does feel like 0-16. Who should they get as a head coach next year? I’d vote for, “whoever Sam Darnold wants.”