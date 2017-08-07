NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving Already Clashing With New Teammates

NBA

Kyrie Irving went home to New Jersey recently to play some pick-up basketball with a new set of teammates that did not include LeBron James. Being an NBA player, Kyrie presumably got to be the focal point of the team, but that doesn’t mean everything was automatically great. Here he is expressing frustration with a teammate over some turnovers and stating that he would not be rewarding negative behavior. NBA teams outside Cleveland should take note.

