Face of Baseball Covered in Assortment of Disgusting Substances

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is celebrating his 26th birthday today. His teammates helped him observe the occasion by dumping a bunch of stuff onto his head. The combined mixture of eggs, Gold Bond, Icee remnant, coffee creamer, and assorted colorful powders made quite a mess. Just a bunch of boys being boys, not giving the best player in baseball any special treatment.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the joyful moment took all of one comment to ruin. What a time to be alive.

