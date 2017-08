This is how you get a @yasielpuig autograph in New York City. Run after the taxi for 3 blocks and then wait for your chance. Good Work kid ( @alambrito_10 )🙌🏾#Earned ⚾️⚾️ A post shared by Andy Mota (@agentmo1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Yasiel Puig has been known to fail to play the game The Right Way from time to time. But it can’t be said that he hasn’t inspired his young fans to give 100 percent when it matters. Here’s one of them doggedly chasing the Dodgers outfielder through the Manhattan streets to get an autograph.

Dangerous? Probably. Worth it? Definitely.

Very heartwarming. Here’s hoping the little guy can turn around and sell it for a big profit at the next memorabilia show.