The Dolphins Considered Tim Tebow and They Won't Be the Last Team to Do That This Season

The Dolphins signed Jay Cutler to a 1-year deal Sunday to replace injured Ryan Tannehill, but that didn’t come as a huge surprise given the relationship between head coach Adam Gase and Cutler.

Here’s something far more interesting: the Dolphins supposedly “bandied” other names during the QB search, and Tim Tebow was among them.

Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

I’m not all that surprised. Let’s see: Tebow turns 30 in a week, he’s clearly in tremendous shape, passionate about football, and a huge fan favorite. We’re talking about a backup to the backup QB. A guy who probably won’t have to throw a pass, but on the occasion that he might, at least people will sit upright, pay attention and root for the guy.

[Aside: I’m assuming Miami thought of Tebow because its backup, Matt Moore, is one of the best in the league. He’s clearly capable. Tebow would have been the backup to Moore. Tebow spent his college career up the road in Gainesville. Kind of a legend. Lots of fans in the Sunshine state.]

I’m sure there will be plenty of phony internet OUTRAGE about the mere fact that the Dolphins considered Tebow.

He hasn’t thrown an NFL pass since 2012!

On January 19, 2014, Colin Kaepernick turned the ball over three times in the 4th quarter of the NFC Championship. It was the turning point of his career.

Why would NFL teams call Tebow when he hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game in nearly five years, and less than three years ago, Kaepernick was in a Conference Championship?

Please try and remind those people that football is a business. It’s more than just a TD/interception ratio decision or about QB wins and losses. If/when Blake Bortles goes down in Jacksonville, Tim Tebow might be their first call.

The Jags are going to try and win with defense and their running game, and if the playoffs are out of the question, why not fill the stadium to the locals can cheer on Tim Tebow playing football one last time?