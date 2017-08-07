VIDEO: Little Leaguer Hits Baseball Into Outer Space

"They said he could hit it into the trees …" You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

Jayce Blalock is a 13-year-old playing for Peachtree City National Little League (Ga.) and hoping to make it to Williamsport. He is a large teen and strikes an imposing figure in the batter’s box. A pitcher from South Carolina threw him a strike with the bases loaded Sunday. It proved a terrible idea as Blalock blasted it to the treeline. Initial estimates of the tape-measure home run were in the 375-foot range which is just absurd.

And while I’m happy that the slugger is enjoying his moment in the sun, there’s a part of me concerned for future pitchers. Like, if you are a coach and allow your starter to throw this kid a strike, it’s straight-up malpractice. The stakes are too high and the actual physical danger too real to tempt fate.

Sorry, guys. No one said baseball was supposed to be fun. It’s intentional walks and the better part of valor from here on out.