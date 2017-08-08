Javy Baez Hit All the Gears on His Inside-the-Park Home Run

Chicago Cubs defensive wizard Javier Baez thrilled with his bat last night in San Francisco, blasting a deep fly ball to right-center and admiring it before turning the hustle meter to 11 and sliding in with an inside-the-park home run. In doing so he created a very compelling reason to not hustle out of the box. If he had, there wouldn’t have been the opportunity to do a cool and dramatic dive under the tag at home plate.

There are few things better in sports or life than an inside-the-parker. Really gets the juices going.