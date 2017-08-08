Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United's Pursuit Of Gareth Bale Is Over

Manchester United really wanted to pry Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window, but alas it appears not to be in the cards. Man U. manager Jose Mourinho seemed to concede defeat on Tuesday after his squad fell to Real 2-1 in the European Super Cup.

Mourinho was asked if plans of bringing the Welshman to Manchester and had fallen apart and had the following response:

“I think so — clearly the club wants him and he wants the club — game over even before it started — everybody knows he is going to stay.”

Mourinho, who used to manage Real Madrid, would clearly love to add Bale. The speedy winger spent his first eight professional seasons in the Premier League — with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur — before being sold to Real in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee of €100.8 million ($132 million). Mourinho had just left Real to return to Chelsea when Bale was signed.

When asked if Real had approached him about being sold, Bale had the following to say:

“Not that I know of. I haven’t had any of those conversations. I am just concentrating on my football and trying to get fitness up after not playing regularly for eight or nine months. I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as I can and winning trophies.”

It seems like Bale wants to stay in Madrid for now and that the team wants him. It makes sense for Mourinho and Manchester to move on. The Red Devils have already added Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof thus far. While Mourinho is always looking to do more, it’s been a successful summer for United.

Adding Bale would have been a great cap to the summer, but it appears like it won’t be happening.