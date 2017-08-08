NBA USA Today Sports

NBA is Changing Scheduling Rules to Avoid So Many Players Resting

NBA

The NBA has issued a memo to teams this week advising of scheduling changes to impact player participation, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The season has been extended for a week starting earlier in October, and several rules are being put in place to disincentivize the stars from resting so much. ESPN, which is reporting on this, is also in a position to be a beneficiary of changes, as a broadcast partner. Last year, there were several moments where ESPN on-air personalities complained about stars resting in primetime games.

The changes include:

  • No 4 games in 5 days stretches;
  • Fewer than 18 games over every 30 day period;
  • Reduction of 5 games in 7 days stretches for each team, by cutting those types of scenarios in half (40 total occurrences next season versus 90 times last year);
  • 40 fewer back-to-back games this upcoming season;
  • More weekend games, even during football season.

We’ll see if these changes cause the star players to participate and not avoid certain primetime matchups during the lengthy regular season.

