Robert Horry Threw Punches at a Youth Basketball Tournament

Robert Horry attended a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday where his son was playing. Apparently some dude took the opportunity to mock and shove the modern ring-getting GOAT. Horry responded by throwing punches. Horry later told TMZ that the man was trash-talking his son’s team and had done it before. So, just an FYI, there’s a grown man who trash-talks a youth 3-on-3 team.

I’d also like to point out the guy running over to diffuse the situation who never puts down his umbrella. Presumably that guy will be suspended from the tournament the way Amar’e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw were in 2007.