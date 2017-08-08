Roundup: Swat-style Raid Over Tomatoes; Adidas Wants Bloggers, Not Athletes; & is Clemson the New Alabama?

Paige Reifler, a model … “Growing tomatoes in Kansas led to SWAT-style weed raid. Judge says gardeners can sue” … man stranded in Arizona desert for two days with one bottle of water and two beers, is saved by guy on a dirt bike … absolute must-read on losing weight in the “anti-dieting” era … remember Trump’s campaign manager? Corey Lewandowski was working for a network, but appearing too many other places, so they fired him … to sell women’s apparel, Adidas is using bloggers, not athletes … former singer Aaron Carter breaks up with his girlfriend, reveals he’s had relationships with boys and girls … “3 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat struck power lines in East Texas” … are CDs making a comeback? … it’s a miracle nobody died in Tulsa when a tornado formed quickly and sirens didn’t go off …

I get that Jim Plunkett is 69 and his body is battered, but if you play football for 15 years, you’re going to get beat up. [Mercury News]

Usain Bolt had a great run – pun intended! – and track and field miss him dearly. [SI.com]

RIP former MLB slugger Don Baylor. [Statesman]

Who will be the Face of the NFL after Tom Brady retires? Also, why Michael Jordan feels threatened by LeBron James and why sports fans don’t care about Colin Kaepernick. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best of 30-Minute Podcast]

A former Rutgers football player has been charged with murder in a revenge killing. [M Live]

The 25 most intriguing college football coaches for 2017. [Yahoo Sports]

It’s probably too early to call this a pivotal year for Kirby Smart, but let’s just say .500 could put him on the hot seat heading into 2018. [Dawg Nation]

Imagine beating Usain Bolt and then having the crowd boo you. Your parents might say the same as Justin Gatlin’s. [Telegraph]

The Clippers signed Willie Reed to be a backup center; soonafter, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. [LA Times]

This is a pretty good story. You should read it: “In a fading town in rural Texas, one girl took the field in the struggle to keep a high school football tradition alive.” [ESPN]

The next college football dynasty? Clemson, which is the new Alabama. [CFB Country]

This is how dominant Alabama’s defense and special teams were last year: Touchdowns. Many.

Twelve minutes of July news bloopers.