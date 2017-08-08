This Branden Albert, Jacksonville Jaguars Situation Is Bizarre

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Branden Albert retired from football on July 31, then announced he had changed his mind on Monday. Great, right? Well, now reports suggest the Jaguars don’t want him to return to the organization, and an odd situation has just gotten weirder.

Albert was traded from the Miami Dolphins to Jacksonville on March 9 of this year in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl left tackle wasn’t thrilled about his new situation and refused to show up to OTAs or voluntary minicamp. But he did report for the mandatory portion. Part of the issue was a contract dispute, and part of it was that Albert simply didn’t seem to want to be a Jaguar. That said, he did arrive on the first day of training camp.

After three days of camp, Albert announced his retirement. Word is, he was being outclassed by Jacksonville’s younger linemen. So maybe the game had passed him by and it was time for him to hang em up. But, there was one problem: if Albert did retire, he’d have to give back $3.4 million to Jacksonville. That money was part of the signing bonus from the five-year, $47 million deal he signed with Miami in 2014.

Upon finding out he had to give that cash back I can just imagine Albert’s reaction…

Now, just seven days later, he put those retirement plans on hold. He wants back with the team and the Jaguars don’t seem to want him anymore. They’d rather have the $3.4 million.

So now Albert wants to play football again and the team who pays his contract doesn’t want him. I’ve never seen anything like this before.