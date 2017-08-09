Abigail Ratchford Posts Photo of Klay Thompson's Dog, Enjoys Good Night's Sleep

Abigail Ratchford has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram so when she posts a picture of Klay Thompson’s dog and brags on Twitter about her great night’s sleep, people are going to start gossiping.

You’d be sorely mistaken to think multiple members of The Big Lead didn’t do a thorough investigation of Rocco the dog’s ear length and coloring amid the speculation.

The New York Post is now cautioning interested fans and followers alike that we may not have a definitive answer as it pertains to the celebrity couple’s relationship status.

Though Thompson, 27, and Ratchford, 25, don’t follow each another on Instagram, the dark-haired beauty does follow the NBA superstar’s older brother, Mychel Thompson, 29. A small forward on the minor league Santa Cruz Warriors, Mychel also is keeping tabs on Ratchford in the social sphere, not to mention his baby brother’s precious pup. Don’t expect Ratchford to clarify which hoopster, if either, has her heart anytime soon.

Why? Because if they were canoodling, that would ruin the illusion, silly.

“My manager was right that I shouldn’t put [my relationship] out there. … It’s never a good business move,” Ratchford told The Post about broadcasting her personal life. “You kind of have to pretend you’re single, just so [your fans] can have the fantasy of having a chance with you.”

God bless the Ratchford followers out there who are holding onto hope and will have it crushed if she is linked to another famous person. They are the real dreamers.

[Mercury News]