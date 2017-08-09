Adam Engel and Billy Hamilton Each Made Spectacular Catches, But Which One Was Better?

Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton made an incredible grab to take extra bases away from Carlos Asuaje. His unmatched speed allowed him to cover 106 feet and actually outrun the ball before reaching to his side as he crashed into the wall. It was glorious.

In another part of the Midwest, Chicago White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel sprinted back to rob Brian McCann of a home run with a perfectly timed leap and lunge at the fence in right-center.

Now, to be clear, we can appreciate each catch on its own merits. But where’s the fun in that. In 2017, we must debate which one was better while perhaps suggesting the other was a fraud.

With that in mind, I’ll go contrarian and say Engel made the better play while taking the better route.