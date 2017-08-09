Charles Barkley Thinks the Notion of Kyrie Irving Wanting to Be the Man Is "So Stupid"

Charles Barkley joined Casey Stern and Dennis Scott on NBA TV on Tuesday. In the first couple minutes of the clip, the hosts discussed the latest weird LeBron subtweet from earlier in this week, and then Barkley came on the line.

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that Barkley, who can be a broken record on occasion, harped on “this generation” of players. It confounded him that at a time when they’re all trying to gang up to form super-teams that Kyrie would want to leave one of the 3-4 squads with any chance at winning a title.

Said Barkley: “This notion where you want to be the man, I just think is so stupid. If I got a chance to play with another great player, I want to do that. The objective is to win.”

Barkley has in the past railed on players leaving to join super teams as well. That leaves a very small area where he remains happy with what today’s players choose.

Here’s why I continue to believe that Kyrie won’t be traded: