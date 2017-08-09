Georges St-Pierre And Michael Bisping Will Finally Fight At UFC 217

It’s finally official! Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping will finally fight on November 4 at Madison Square Garden during UFC 217. The bout will be for Bisping’s UFC middleweight championship.

St-Pierre officially signed his contract for the fight on Wednesday:

St-Pierre last fought in the UFC on November 16, 2013 when he beat Johny Hendricks via unanimous decision. In that fight he retained his UFC welterweight crown before vacating the title and retiring for “personal reasons.” He holds a career record of 25-2 and had won 12 straight fights when he stepped away. He has never fought at middleweight before.

Bisping won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 last June. He took the fight on 17 days notice. Since then he’s defended the belt once, winning a controversial unanimous decision against Dan Henderson in Manchester last October.

In March, it appeared Bisping and St-Pierre would be fighting each other, but St-Pierre was taking a long time to get back into fighting shape. As a result, a frustrated Dana White claimed the fight had been canceled in May. But after Bisping suffered a knee injury, his scheduled title defense against Yoel Romero was delayed. That opened up the schedule for the original fight to be back on for the fall.

Romero lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 213 on July 8, as Whittaker become the interim middleweight champion. It looks like Whittaker will get to face the winner of St-Pierre and Bisping’s bout.