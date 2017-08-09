John Elway Invokes "Fake News" in Regard to A.J. McCarron Trade Rumors

On Wednesday, Sandy Clough of 104.3 the Fan in Denver reported that the Broncos were pursuing a trade for A.J. McCarron of the Cincinnati Bengals.

John Elway took to Twitter to address the story and composed a tweet that sounds like it could have originated from the White House.

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

The double exclamation point is a nice touch. Elway, who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration and sent a letter on Broncos letterhead in March supporting Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court nominee, could not have accidentally included the “fake news” invocation. It’s become a loaded term with political dividing lines when it comes to news media.

Elway obviously has reasons to deny the report. He’s got two young quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos roster, including last year’s first round pick in Paxton Lynch.

Nicki Jhabvala came out and said the report is false.

I'm told the Broncos are not trying to trade for AJ McCarron. "It's 150% false," source said. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 9, 2017

This is football news, where everyone gives 110% but reports can be 150% false.