LSU Quarterback Danny Etling Has a Favorite Center Butt

T-Bob Hebert, a former LSU Tigers center, is currently a sports talk radio host in Baton Rouge. On Tuesday he asked LSU quarterback Danny Etling what he looked for in a center’s butt. (phrasing!) Etling admitted that he preferred the plumper bottom of sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry to that of junior All-SEC performer Will Clapp. Only 380-something days to the start of football season.

.@TBob53 with the hard hitting journalism today from #LSU "Lloyd Cushenberry or Will Clapp: Whose (butt) feels better?" pic.twitter.com/y0Fc8JQDZx — Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) August 8, 2017