LSU Quarterback Danny Etling Has a Favorite Center Butt

T-Bob Hebert, a former LSU Tigers center, is currently a sports talk radio host in Baton Rouge. On Tuesday he asked LSU quarterback Danny Etling what he looked for in a center’s butt. (phrasing!) Etling admitted that he preferred the plumper bottom of sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry to that of junior All-SEC performer Will Clapp. Only 380-something days to the start of football season.
Latest Leads
44m
1hr
Adam Engel and Billy Hamilton Each Made Spectacular Catches, But Which One Was Better?
Flashing the leather.
1hr
Matt Leinart And Brady Quinn Are Still Fighting Over The "Bush Push"
Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart are still arguing over the Bush Push.
2hr
Roundup: Sinkhole Threatens Florida Neighborhood; Northeast Republicans Are the Best Tippers; & the Return of Ricky Town
Where sports fans start their day.
11hr
Colin Kaepernick Saga Now Reaching Spike Lee Public Rally Stage, No End in Sight
Should be a good time.
14hr
Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United's Pursuit Of Gareth Bale Is Over
Gareth Bale appears set to stay with Real Madrid.
14hr
Millennials, Are $40 NFL Tickets Cheap Enough For You?
The Miami Dolphins are hoping $40 tickets will appeal to Millennials.
15hr
NBA is Changing Scheduling Rules to Avoid So Many Players Resting
We’ll see if this means more stars playing in more games.
Comments