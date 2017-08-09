Mitch Trubisky: Finally an NFL QB Not Afraid to Stand for His Beliefs

One day after a glowing piece on Mitch Trubisky’s masterful public relations campaign was published on this website, the Chicago Bears quarterback has decided to torpedo his career with one bad NBA take. Appearing on WSCR 670 The Score’s Spiegel and Parkins this morning, the No. 2 overall pick actually picked LeBron James over Michael Jordan.

This is simply something you don’t do in Chicago, even if you believe it. But apparently Trubisky is a rare breed — an NFL quarterback willing to take the controversial stance on something he feels important and bear the brunt of criticism.

“Can I say that? I think you’re the first person to ask me that. I’m from Ohio. It’s kind of bias. I grew up watching LeBron. That’s really all I know. I didn’t get to see Jordan in person. I did go to the same school as him, so that’s kind of where we get wishy-washy there. I’m a big fan of both. I appreciate greatness. I’m not one to like sit there and sit back and compare them all day like everyone else does on TV and stuff, but they’re both great players and there’s an argument for both sides — stats, rings, whatever you want to do about it. But I just hope to meet them someday. They’re both the greatest at what they do. That’s definitely going to be out there somewhere.”

It’s an honorable thing, standing up for one’s beliefs. It’ll probably cost him a chance to ever win over half the city but, hey, some things you just don’t compromise on. Here’s hoping this doesn’t end up with Trubisky on the Browns, surrounded by Witnesses, but with a burning regret over a radio interview.