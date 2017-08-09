PGA Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Will Spieth Complete the Slam?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The final major of the 2017 golf season is finally here and it should be a really good one. The PGA Championship gets started on Thursday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This year the field is one of the best for the season. At the top of the favorites are Jordan Spieth, who is coming off of a win at the British Open and attempting to become the youngest player to complete the career grand slam, and Rory McIlroy who has had a lot of success at Quail Hollow in the past.

Of course there’s also Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, who won last week, Rickie Fowler who has a win at Quail Hollow, Brooks Koepka who won the U.S. Open, Jon Rahm, Masters champion Sergio Garcia, and 2015 PGA Champ Jason Day.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate, there is a chance of rain all week, and those names all show up at the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook Jordan Spieth +750 Rory McIlroy +885 Dustin Johnson +1300 Hideki Matsuyama +1220 Rickie Fowler +1500 Brooks Koepka +2000 Jon Rahm +2400 Sergio Garcia +2600 Jason Day +2900

TV Schedule (ET)

Thursday 1:00 – 7:00 PM TNT Friday 1:00 – 7:00 PM TNT Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 – 7:00 PM CBS Sunday 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM TNT 2:00 – 7:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Tee No. 1

7:20 AM — Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

7:30 AM — Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:40 AM — Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

7:50 AM — Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

8:00 AM — William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

8:10 AM — Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

8:20 AM — Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly

8:30 AM — Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes

8:40 AM — Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

8:50 AM — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

9:00 AM — Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

9:10 AM — K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

9:20 AM — Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

12:35 PM — Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

12:45 PM — Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

12:55 PM — Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

1:05 PM — Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

1:15 PM — Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:25 PM — Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

1:35 PM — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:45 PM — Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 PM — Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

2:05 PM — Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore

2:15 PM — Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

2:25 PM — Alex Beach, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Na

2:35 PM — Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

Tee No. 10

7:25 AM — Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

7:35 AM — Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox

7:45 AM — Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

7:55 AM — Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

8:05 AM — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:15 AM — Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

8:25 AM — Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 AM — Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:45 AM — Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

8:55 AM — Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

9:05 AM — David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:15 AM — Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

9:25 AM — Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 PM — David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

12:40 PM — Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 PM — Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

1:00 PM — Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen

1:10 PM — Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

1:20 PM — Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri

1:30 PM — Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes

1:40 PM — Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman

1:50 PM — D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin

2:00 PM — Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell

2:10 PM — Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce

2:20 PM — JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li

2:30 PM — Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

My Pick

Rory. Yes, I know I’m picking chalk, but this feels like his tournament to lose.

McIlroy has won here more than enough times to make him a favorite and it just feels like it is his time to get another one because there’s been a few years since his last major win.

Obviously, Jordan Spieth is attempting the career grand slam and Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama are also two guys to watch this week. Fowler has had success at Quail Hollow and Hideki is playing extremely well this season.

It’s golf though, so who knows, Matty Kuchar could be at the top on Sunday and that would be alright with me!