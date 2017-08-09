Roundup: Sinkhole Threatens Florida Neighborhood; Northeast Republicans Are the Best Tippers; & the Return of Ricky Town

Sara Sampaio … “Blame CNN, Not Trump, for Kayleigh McEnany’s Rise” … the sinkhole in Florida is growing, and the entire neighborhood could be in trouble … “Salt Lake man charged with killing girlfriend’s child” … I’ve never seen a Robert Pattinson movie, but I might have to see ‘Good Time’ … “Disney lighthouse to keep spotlight on boy killed by gator” … so, about using symbols and numbers and changing your password every 90 days … “When Silicon Valley Took Over Journalism” … didn’t like this column on Donald Trump vs the Democrats, as it offered no solutions … if you have a kid who may soon possess a cell phone, you absolutely have to read this … Netflix is handing out shows like candy, and now David Letterman’s getting one … Uber got out of the car leasing business very quickly …

There’s still a push to get Ultimate Frisbee in the Olympics. [Zags Blog]

Boy, I thought I was optimistic saying the Nets may not be a bottom five team in the NBA. Read this, and you’ll think they’ve definitely turned a corner. [ESPN]

Ricky Town was the #1 QB in his class, ranked ahead of Josh Rosen. He’s gone from USC to Arkansas to Ventura College, and he’s looking to get his confidence back. [LA Times]

“If news organizations want to attract and retain millennial journalists, newsrooms must better meet the needs of parents with young children—and create better work-life balance for everyone.” [Nieman Reports]

The LaVar Ball effect: Lonzo Ball is the most talked-about NBA rookie in years. [538]

Who will be the Face of the NFL after Tom Brady retires? Also, why Michael Jordan feels threatened by LeBron James and why sports fans don’t care about Colin Kaepernick. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best of 30-Minute Podcast]

What’s it like to train NBA players? [Business Insider]

In the summer of 2010, Ty Lue, Alan Anderson, Jared Dudley, Tayshaun Prince and Patrick O’Bryant went undefeated in pickup hoops, playing against other pros. [Hoops Hype]

The best tippers are Republicans in the Northeast. [Credit Cards.com]

The Mountain Lion situation in LA is real.

Who is the next face of the NFL?

This guy lost it over french fries, and police were called.