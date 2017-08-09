Steve Spurrier Took A Shot At LSU Because He's Still The Best

Steve Spurrier will always be Steve Spurrier. It doesn’t matter that the 72-year-old “ball coach” has been retired for two years, he’s always going to be in midseason form. That was evident again on Wednesday.

At the Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon in Shreveport, Louisiana, Spurrier took the stage to speak and discuss his coaching days. Out of nowhere he dropped this gem on the crowd:

"You can have good ball players and still not win football games — all you LSU fans know about that."

Steve Spurrier. @IndyBowl — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) August 9, 2017

OUCH. Oh man Tigers fans, take a minute and get some topical cream for that sick burn.

Spurrier can say that kind of thing because when he was at Florida from 1990 through 2001, he only lost to LSU once. Yes, with the Gators his record against the Tigers was 11-1. His one loss came in 1997, a 28-21 defeat in Baton Rouge.

But seriously, I miss Spurrier. He was good for at least one or two bombs like that one a year when he was coaching. I truly don’t know how we’ve survived this long without him around.