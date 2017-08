Vermont is alive in the Little League World Series even if their shortstop’s chances with an older woman aren’t. Unless she’s chaperoning the diversity dance. You never know.

Yesterday a player said his favorite athlete was himself. Little leaguers have much more confidence in 2017 than when I was a kid. I guess that’s a side effect of being able to hit a baseball 500 feet.