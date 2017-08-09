VIDEO: Rory McIlroy Crushes Driver Past the End of the Quail Hollow Driving Range

Rory McIlroy is one of the longer drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour, and on Wednesday at the PGA Championship, he put on a clinic while getting in some work on the driving range.
McIlroy hit his 3-wood to the back of the range with a carry of around 330 yards, and then topped that by pulling out his driver and hitting it beyond the end of the range with a carry of 365 yards.
WOW!
The range at Quail Hollow is not nearly long enough for @McIlroyRory at the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/aTjqCLqlOh
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2017
