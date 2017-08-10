Aeneas Hawkins' "Get Out" Pardoy Commitment Video Might be the Best Ever

Aeneas Hawkins is a four-star defensive lineman from Cincinnati. Many big-name college programs were interested in his services. To announce his ultimate decision, he worked with The Players’ Tribune to create perhaps the best five-minutes of recruiting-related cinema out there. The Get Out parody is masterfully done and culminates in Hawkins choosing Penn State.

Even if he turns out to be a bust, he’s etched his name in recruiting history. Good luck to other kids out there wishing to top this in terms of creativity and production value.