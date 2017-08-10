NCAAF USA Today Sports

Aeneas Hawkins' "Get Out" Pardoy Commitment Video Might be the Best Ever

Aeneas Hawkins' "Get Out" Pardoy Commitment Video Might be the Best Ever

NCAAF

Aeneas Hawkins' "Get Out" Pardoy Commitment Video Might be the Best Ever

Aeneas Hawkins is a four-star defensive lineman from Cincinnati. Many big-name college programs were interested in his services. To announce his ultimate decision, he worked with The Players’ Tribune to create perhaps the best five-minutes of recruiting-related cinema out there. The Get Out parody is masterfully done and culminates in Hawkins choosing Penn State.

Even if he turns out to be a bust, he’s etched his name in recruiting history. Good luck to other kids out there wishing to top this in terms of creativity and production value.

, , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home