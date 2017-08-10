Brooks Koepka Tee Shot Hits Marshal's Head, Bounces Back Into Fairway

Brooks Koepka, along with Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia, is part of the first PGA.com featured group on day one of the PGA Championship. That means fans watching at work got to see Koepka hit a drive into the crowd on the 16th hole which made contact with a marshal’s head and left him bloodied. The poor guy stayed on the ground for quite a while, but was alert and smiling when Koepka found him and gave him a signed glove. Koepka ended up bogeying the hole.
Latest Leads
1hr
1hr
2hr
Mike Vick is "Banned from the Booty" Over Kaepernick Hair Comments
Free speech can be costly.
3hr
Roundup: Mets Trade Jay Bruce, Missouri Gets Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother a Year Early
Missouri is a basketball power.
11hr
WATCH: #RallyCat Helps Cardinals Top Royals, Keep Win Streak Alive
A cat helped lift the Cardinals over the Royals.
11hr
14hr
Comments