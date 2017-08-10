Carmelo Anthony Made a Skyhook While Wearing a Hoodie Playing Pick-Up

Carmelo Anthony and C.J. McCollum were on the same pick-up basketball team recently. As you might expect, the two NBA players did quite well. Both guys broke out a litany of moves, but none were quite as impressive as Melo’s skyhook spinning away from a double-team.

And he did it while wearing a hoodie. With the hood up. Look – guarding an Olympic basketball player in a pick-up basketball game is hard enough. Him messing around and throwing in a skyhook because fadeaway jumpers are too boring is just cruel.