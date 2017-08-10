Frank Kaminsky And Dan Dakich Had A Massive Twitter Fight

Dan Dakich is known for being bombastic on Twitter and is willing to mix it up with pretty much anyone. On Thursday he tangled with current Charlotte Hornets and former Wisconsin center Frank Kaminsky, and it got pretty pointed.
It started with Dakich throwing shade at Kaminsky’s former teammate Nigel Hayes and escalated from there:
At this point Kaminsky decided to walk away and leave the fight where it was. Still that was a pretty nice, heated back-and-forth. I have Kaminsky winning on points. There were a few haymakers mixed in but no knockout blows.
