Frank Kaminsky And Dan Dakich Had A Massive Twitter Fight

Dan Dakich is known for being bombastic on Twitter and is willing to mix it up with pretty much anyone. On Thursday he tangled with current Charlotte Hornets and former Wisconsin center Frank Kaminsky, and it got pretty pointed.

It started with Dakich throwing shade at Kaminsky’s former teammate Nigel Hayes and escalated from there:

"Broke College Student" Nigel Hayes. He's outta college now..no student loans..guaranteed job in his field..only had 2 work 20 hrs/week — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

You should run for president. I think you have a great sense for how things really work. You're actually prolly overqualified https://t.co/pKZUqMloo8 — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

Agreed and I voted for me n last election..Thank you Frank..smartest thing I've seen on twitter in a long long time.. https://t.co/5ZigFFRE4w — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

Yea I was kidding. Id rather vote for Deez. Btw you should prolly change ur twitter banner. Ur son ditched his "contract" and transferred https://t.co/UQF2SzBd37 — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

What players don't get is I actually affected change in college..went to BK told him the food we are was bad so he improved it..1 of 2 — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

2/3 BK improved the food..told him we needed better summer jobs..he had staff improve those..at BG I started the hoops team Summer School — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

3/4 Got Tuition and expenses paid for my BG kids by having 5 fund raisers per year..improved payments from nothing to 3k a summer.. — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

4/4 when kids like Frank insult me I always ask.."what did u do 2 affect other than bitch and say cute stuff"? The answer is always nothing https://t.co/eFesUJRs9n — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

You insulted @NIGEL_HAYES don't get sensitive when people fire back at your garbage https://t.co/j9MGrpLghY — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

Sensitive ? To u? Child please ur a fly on an elephants ass..I stated fact you went w insults..I stated how I've affected you've insulted https://t.co/j4onwHxmHF — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

1. Don't ever call me child again. 2. I'd rather be on the elephants ass than what's brewing inside of it. https://t.co/fIMyV68aMJ — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

U missed that its an analogy not an insult Again I tweeted what I did as a player to help..other than bitch/have cute insults what did u do https://t.co/dtvEFUrnjR — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

Helped lead my school to back to back Final 4s. Won 6 player of the year awards. Helped make millions for the school. What did you do? https://t.co/paFLNVDCAr — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

Yes u did but I'm talking activism..helping improve what u guys bitch about..u were a great player..IU made millions b4 during after me https://t.co/fmVEk7pCuL — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

What have you done besides belittle student athletes by saying they don't work hard enough? https://t.co/Mq8GPfeLk4 — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) August 10, 2017

Now a victim..started summer school @ BG got 1000s for my playas 5 fund raisers/yr to do it..went to BK as a playa got better food/jobs 4 us https://t.co/UHysTlEHKV — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 10, 2017

At this point Kaminsky decided to walk away and leave the fight where it was. Still that was a pretty nice, heated back-and-forth. I have Kaminsky winning on points. There were a few haymakers mixed in but no knockout blows.