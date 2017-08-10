Kyrie Irving Didn't Speak To Cavs Teammates For 'Consecutive Days' During The Playoffs

Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers appear headed for a fairly messy divorce, and the more news that comes out about the situation the worse it looks. On Thursday we found out Irving was freezing out his teammates in the middle of the playoffs this year.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin claims Irving was acting “sullen or reclusive” around his teammates during the postseason, and went multiple days without speaking to them between the first and second round of the playoffs.

Here’s his interview on the BBall Breakdown Podcast:

Here’s the section when he was asked about a potential Irving trade:

“I’m not sure. Phoenix, of course, hired James Jones this offseason. He’s been inside that locker room. “He saw Kyrie Irving in the playoffs this year — in between the first round when they beat Indiana and the second round when they played Toronto — go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice. On that stage. “It’s one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season. But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we’re brothers, and we’re pulling together to get this thing done. “Even at that level, there were things that made him sullen or reclusive from his teammates.”

Man that’s bad. It’s one thing to feud with guys you’re forced to work with all year, it’s another to simply avoid talking to them. Especially at practice.

LeBron James has clearly worn on Irving, and the 25-year-old wants to go do his own thing. That’s understandable. But freezing out teammates in the middle of the postseason is inexcusable behavior.