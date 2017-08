Wading into the Colin Kaepernick debate waters has serious consequences, as Mike Vick has found out. In a clearly-not-scripted scene from “Baller Wives,” (via TMZ) Vick’s wife Kijafa is looking at a computer and bemoaning the complaints she is seeing about him, after his comments about Colin Kaepernick’s hair.

Vick tries to plead his case and that he was wrong, but is hit with a one-week booty ban. Poor Ron Mexico.