WATCH: #RallyCat Helps Cardinals Top Royals, Keep Win Streak Alive

All hail the Rally Cat! Wednesday night the St. Louis Cardinals were in a tough spot. They trailed the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was an important game for the Cards, who were in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Luckily, a friendly feline was on hand to help out.

Yadier Molina stood in the box with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth, with Peter Moylan on the hill. As Molina dug in with the count 1-0, the following happened:

Here’s our little hero, the Rally Cat (although the grounds crew guy might say differently). #STLCards pic.twitter.com/OrR2IFAv8d — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 10, 2017

After the kitten was secured, Moylan and Molina resumed their battle. It lasted just one pitch:

What happened right after the cat ran on the field? Yadi hit a #papaslam. Can you say #RallyCat? https://t.co/wK9kKiGZHN pic.twitter.com/LjIkXAecSk — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2017

Goodbye baseball, grand slam for Yadi.

The Cardinals wound up winning the game 8-5 and now sit 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. All the credit goes to #RallyCat who was the star of the evening.