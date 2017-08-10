Ricky Rubio Has Grown a Manbun to Prepare For Life in Utah

When last we saw Ricky Rubio he was the starting point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was sporting a fashionable haircut and well-trimmed facial hair. Since the season ended Rubio was traded to the Utah Jazz and has let all of his hair grow. Rubio was spotted on Wednesday sporting a manbun and a great big bushy beard.

Rubio, who turns 27 in October, is coming off a season where he averaged career highs in points (11.1), assists (9.1) and field goal percentage (40%). So the Jazz are getting the best version of Rubio, but now with more hair.