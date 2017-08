Tiger Woods and Kristin Smith, once a couple, are no longer a couple and haven’t been all year, he says.

Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 10, 2017

The shelved golfer made a public comment on the relationship in response to a Daily Mail article suggesting the couple was entering their second year of dating. The article also included two photos of Woods and Smith together on July 31.

So there you go. Woods says he’s not dating Smith and hasn’t been for several months.

In other news, the PGA Championship is happening.