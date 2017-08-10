St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Engaged to Trump TV's Kayleigh McEnany

MLB USA Today Sports

Sean Gilmartin was acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this summer after spending the first few years of his career in the New York Mets organization. Gilmartin is engaged to Kayleigh McEnany who was recently acquired by Trump TV after spending the first few years of her career with CNN. The couple attended the Inaugural Ball earlier this year where Gilmartin did not run into any coworkers.

