WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Just Murdered A Baseball

Giancarlo Stanton is absolutely on fire, and the Miami Marlins slugger blasted his league-leading 39th home run Thursday night. And boy was it a blast.

Take a look:

No. 39 for Giancarlo Stanton 😱 pic.twitter.com/tleLWxISq8 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 10, 2017

Wow. That was officially measured at 422 feet, which is pedestrian by Stanton’s standards, but geez he hit that thing hard. The sound off the bat was perfect.

Stanton now has 13 home runs since the All-Star break and entered Thursday night’s game against the Washington Nationals with a ridiculous 1.156 OPS in the second half of the season.

While Aaron Judge has slumped, Stanton has been on fire.