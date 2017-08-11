Bills Trade Sammy Watkins to Rams, then Trade For Jordan Matthews

New Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott are quickly putting their stamp on the franchise, making two massive trades in early August, something you don’t see often.

First, the big one: Remember the 2014 draft day shocker? The Bills traded up into the top 10 to selection Sammy Watkins, the dynamic Clemson receiver. We panned the move at the time. You don’t trade up into the top 10 to draft 6-foot-1 receivers. Despite showing flashes of being a star, it didn’t work out, as Watkins was often injured.

And now Watkins is gone, off to the LA Rams in exchange for cornerback EJ Gaines and a 2018 2nd round pick. Watkins should immediately help Jared Goff, the young Rams QB.

But Buffalo wasn’t done! The Bills went out and got Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia – another young, promising receiver who hasn’t lived up to expectations – in exchange for Ronald Darby, a very good cornerback, something the Eagles needed badly.

Early analysis: It’s a huge win for the Rams, whose top two receivers were Robert Woods (former Bills WR) and Tavon Austin.

Nice little victory for the Eagles, too. Darby was better as a rookie than in 2016.

As for Buffalo, it smells like cleaning house, taking out some guys who were from the old regime and getting in their own guys.